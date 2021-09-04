CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

11212 Ascot Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23112

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome Home! This OUTSTANDING open concept plan is perfect for ENTERTAINING! HARDWOOD floors throughout FIRST FLOOR!!!Entering in the home there is a lovely FOYER leading into the BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN with GRANITE counter tops with TILE BACKSPLASH, CENTER island, range, dishwasher microwave and PANTRY! KITCHEN is OPEN to family room With GAS FP w/ Mantle and SURROUND SOUND. A FORMAL DINING room and half bath finish off the FIRST floor. The upstairs features a laundry room and four bedrooms, including an OVER-SIZED PRIMARY bedroom with “HIS ” and “HERS” closets, SITTING AREA, and private bath WITH TILE FLOOR, TILE SHOWER AND TILE SURROUND and soaking tub! Big ATTACHED 2 car GARAGE and FENCED HUGE REAR YARD! Agent Only Comments:

