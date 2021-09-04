CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clara County, CA

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith gets ‘no confidence’ vote from supervisors

By Marty Cheek
morganhilllife.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoard urges feds, state and county to investigate sheriff for jail misdeeds, campaign finance irregularities. The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Aug. 31 on a resolution declaring they have lost confidence in Sheriff Laurie Smith for her management of the Sheriff Department. They cited a number of reasons including mistreatment of prisoners by deputies and various ethical violations associated with her 2018 political campaign.

morganhilllife.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
State
California State
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Campaign Finance#The Sheriff Department#Sheriff Smith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...

Comments / 0

Community Policy