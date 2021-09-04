Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith gets ‘no confidence’ vote from supervisors
Board urges feds, state and county to investigate sheriff for jail misdeeds, campaign finance irregularities. The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Aug. 31 on a resolution declaring they have lost confidence in Sheriff Laurie Smith for her management of the Sheriff Department. They cited a number of reasons including mistreatment of prisoners by deputies and various ethical violations associated with her 2018 political campaign.morganhilllife.com
