Memphis Depay at the double in Dutch win

Memphis Depay’s rich vein of goalscoring form has continued with two goals for the Netherlands against Montenegro in World Cup qualifying on Saturday. The Barcelona forward opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 38 minutes. His strike means he’s not converted six of his seven penalties for his country (thanks Opta). The only players to have scored more penalties for the Netherlands are Ronald Koeman (8), Robin van Persie (7) and Johan Neeskens (7).