Camila Cabello: It was scary wearing less make-up for Cinderella

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamila Cabello: It was scary wearing less make-up for Cinderella. Camlia Cabello has revealed what it was like making her acting debut and how the movie world differs from being in music.

Camila Cabello
#Make Up#Cinderella Camlia Cabello
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and ‘Cinderella’ Cast Talk Reinventing the Classic Fairytale

Camila Cabello and the cast of Cinderella are putting a modern, empowering spin on the classic fairytale.  The Amazon-distributed reimagining, written and directed by Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect) with a story by James Corden, stars Cabello in the title role and is packed with an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and Corden, among others.  While most iterations of Cinderella focus on finding happily ever after with a fairytale romance, Cannon’s take focuses on a modern girl with big aspirations beyond waiting for her Prince Charming. “I wasn’t really a big fan of the Cinderella story or...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

It’s not Shawn Mendes: who is Camila Cabello’s new prince

Camila Cabello She is one of the most important singer-songwriters of the last decade. At just 24 years old, the Cuban-American artist already reaps great successes around the world. And now, it has entered a new industry: that of cinema and series. This is because, on September 3, a new version of Cinderella.
Musiccodelist.biz

Camila Cabello covers “Good 4 U”

Radio Hamburg megastar Camila Cabello hops on the TikTok trend song by newcomer Olivia Rodrigo and reinterprets it as a cumbia dance hit. How might that sound?. The new one performs from BBC 1’s Live Lounge in LA. Cinderella actress. the hit of summer 2021 “Good 4 u” with its...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Camila Cabello Hit The Hard Liquor Before First Date With Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello required some help to ease the tension before her first date with Shawn Mendes. So she turned to tequila. (Watch the video below.) The “Cinderella” star spilled the tea, er, booze, during a “Carpool Karaoke” segment with co-stars James Corden, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter. “I swear to...
Musicpower953.com

Booze & Broadway: How Camila Cabello prepared for her first date with Shawn Mendes

How nervous was Camila Cabello before her first date with Shawn Mendes? So nervous that she had to get drunk and sing a special song to build up her courage. Camila appeared in the "Carpool Karaoke" segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden Wednesday night with her Cinderella co-stars Idina Menzel and Billy Porter, and revealed that "in preparation for dates" and "for life," she would sing "Defying Gravity," Idina's big number from the Broadway show Wicked.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Ed Sheeran to Perform at the 2021 MTV VMAs (Exclusive)

Ed Sheeran will perform at the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday night, where he will take over the Toyota Stage for performance of his brand-new single “Shivers,” which dropped Thursday night and is featured on his forthcoming new album “=,” due on Oct. 29. Sheeran is up for three nominations...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Tori Spelling looks unrecognizable during night out

Actress Tori Spelling looked unrecognizable while celebrating the wrap of MTV’s “Messyness” with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, her hairstylist Laura Rugetti and other friends on Thursday night. The night on the town came after Spelling, 48, posted an image to Instagram of her sitting next to the 33-year-old “Jersey Shore” star...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Tori Spelling’s looks, then and now: Transformation in photos

Tori Spelling had tongues wagging after stepping out for dinner with a whole new appearance in September 2021. Throughout her time in the limelight, the teen star-turned-tabloid mainstay has tried every look in the book. See her evolution through the years. Sarah Williams. Sarah Williams is a blogger and writer...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Baby Bump For The 1st Time In Floral Overalls — Photos

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted with her baby bump for the first time following news of her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. Jennifer Lawrence’s maternity style deserves an Academy Award. Following the news of her pregnancy, the actress, 31, was spotted for the first time with her growing baby bump while out in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The star, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, looked stylish in floral overalls, cat eye sunglasses, and pink jelly sandals while en route to meet a friend for lunch, as seen in the photos HERE.

