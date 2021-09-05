CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Report: CWU volleyball knocks off Sonoma State in four sets

By Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLINGHAM — Central Washington bounced back from a tough five-set to beat Sonoma State 25-18, 15-25, 25-14, 25-20 Saturday at the Western Washington invitational. After losing a five-set thriller to No. 11 Metropolitan State Denver Friday night, the Wildcats used a 10-0 run to come from behind and take control in the first set, then won five straight points to create separation in a critical third set.

