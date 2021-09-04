CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildcats sink the Sunbirds in four sets to wrap up NorCal Kickoff

Cover picture for the articleHAYWARD—The Chico State volleyball team enjoyed a happy bus ride home from the Bay Area Saturday—and judging by the way they it played during the season-opening weekend, it'll be the first of many this fall. The Wildcats concluded the NorCal Kickoff by winning three out of four matches to begin the 2021 campaign, making Fresno Pacific its latest victim Saturday afternoon at Cal State East Bay's Pioneer Gymnasium. The 'Cats vanquished the Sunbirds in four sets 25-19, 25-22, 15-25, 25-20 to improve to 3-1 on the year.

