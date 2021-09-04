Gable Steveson Hints At Working With Paul Heyman After Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleGable Steveson is now a huge name in the world of sports due to his incredible performance at the Tokyo Olympics. WWE already made it clear they want to sign him and Steveson is responsible for starting a bidding war between WWE and the UFC. Gable previously revealed that he wants to become a UFC Champion as well.

WWEwrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar New WWE Contract Details Revealed

Brock Lesnar’s new WWE contract will reportedly carry him through early 2023. Lesnar returned to WWE at the end of Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, right after Reigns’ retained over John Cena. This was his first appearance since dropping the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, and since his last contract expired in the summer of 2020.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns & Naomi Bombshell Leaks

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns already recruited his cousins, The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) to The Bloodline stable and they have Paul Heyman in their corner. The Usos are the SmackDown Tag-Team Champions as well and the family is ruling the blue brand. It seems another member could have already been added to the dominating stable.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Calls Out ‘Unprofessional’ Top Star

Brock Lesnar is officially back in WWE and the world has rejoiced in hopes that he pumps some life back into the WWE product. Since Brock is back, that means that he also takes a high throne in the locker room as Brock is part of the top of the food chain. Brock Lesnar doesn’t bow down to anyone and he surely does not let his opinions stay to himself especially when it comes to others….Triple H Blamed For Surprising WWE Firings.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena ‘Breaks Character’ After Brock Lesnar Attack

WWE star John Cena recently headlined WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but it was Brock Lesnar who stole the spotlight by making an epic return to the company. John Cena opens up on the return on Brock Lesnar. Immediately after Reigns defeated Cena, the WWE Universal...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar ‘Rejected’ By AEW For Sad Reason

WWE star Brock Lesnar recently made his return to the company at SummerSlam pay-per-view. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW was never interested in getting Lesnar in the company as they knew that the money required to pull off the move would be high. Brock...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Surprising Cell Phone Photo Leaks

Brock Lesnar made it very clear that he wants Roman Reigns this week on SmackDown as he gave a very out of the blue call to Paul Heyman. Paul Heyman rejected the call at first while he was speaking to Kayla Braxton, but Brock had a very important message that he needed delivered to the highest of highs. This message was specifically for the Tribal Cheif, Roman Reigns. Logan Paul Reveals WWE Star Bank Payment?
WWEBleacher Report

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from September 10

The Beast was unleashed Friday night on SmackDown as Brock Lesnar returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City to confront Universal champion Roman Reigns. Lesnar's return headlined a show that also saw the latest chapter in the feud between Edge and Seth Rollins as they clashed in a SummerSlam rematch, a tag team title defense by The Usos and the contract signing between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch ahead of their battle at Extreme Rules.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar WWE Extreme Rules Spoiler Leaks

WWE star Brock Lesnar made a shocking return at SummerSlam after Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal title against John Cena. The Beast had a staredown with Reigns and it was speculated that they will collide soon. Brock Lesnar will miss Extreme Rules. It turns out Finn Balor, whose...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg & Brock Lesnar ‘Bury’ Raw Champion

WWE stars Brock Lesnar and Riddle recently interacted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble last year and it turns out The Beast Incarnate did not Riddle as he revealed in an interview. He also spoke about having beef with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Former WWE Champion To Debut At AEW All Out.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar On How Brock Lesnar Is Backstage

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas recently appeared on UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone and was asked about working with Brock Lesnar in 2002-2003 while the two were coming up in WWE. Haas praised Lesnar and talked about how he works hard to be the best. Haas also commented on how...
WWE411mania.com

Paul Heyman Praises Roman Reigns for Rescuing Him

– The special counsel for Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, shared a tweet yesterday, praising WWE Universal champion Reigns for rescuing him and redefining wrestling. You can view Heyman’s tweet and message below. He wrote the following:. “EXACTLY 1 YEAR AGO, I was rescued by @wweromanreigns. In the 52 weeks that...
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown live results: Brock Lesnar returns at MSG

WWE returns to the "World's Most Famous Arena" as tonight's SmackDown takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Brock Lesnar will return to SmackDown on the show. It will be Lesnar's first appearance since returning at SummerSlam after Roman Reigns defeated John Cena. Last week, Lesnar called Paul Heyman to let Reigns know he would be in New York to confront the champion.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Carmella ‘Furious’ After Brock Lesnar Return

Wow, if you were to check out the Twitter accounts of Carmella and Liv Morgan, you would be shocked by the dead air that is currently happening over there. What could possibly be going wrong here? Obviously it couldn’t be WWE messing up two talented stars, could it? Certainly not because we surely know WWE much better than that. Okay, sarcasm aside, Carmella and Liv Morgan have a really good reason to be going dark on their Twitter and it involves Brock Lesnar and WWE. WWE Attitude Era Diva Returns To Smackdown.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Samoa Joe pays tribute to Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's return was arguably SummerSlam's most surprising moment, coupled with Becky Lynch's return after her first pregnancy. The Beast, whose last match went back to WrestleMania 36, basically challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal title. With the cameras off, Lesnar then went after poor John Cena, who had just...
WWEPosted by
TVShowsAce

WWE Smackdown 9/10: 5 Must-See Moments, Full Results

WWE Smackdown returned to Madison Square Garden for the first time since the COVID pandemic and did so with a loaded show. Brock Lesnar returned to confront Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. The Usos defending their tag team titles against the Street Profits. In a Summerslam rematch, Edge and Seth Rollins did battle in front of a hot NYC crowd and put on an instant classic.
WWEESPN

From Olympic gold to WWE: How Gable Steveson became your favorite wrestler's favorite wrestler

How many 275-pound men do you know who can do a backflip?. While you're ruminating on that seemingly trivial question, let's take this thought exercise a step further: How many 275-pound men do you know who can do a backflip, capture the attention of Triple H and Ric Flair with their athletic prowess, win an Olympic gold medal and sign a multiyear deal with WWE before graduating from college?
WWE411mania.com

Samoa Joe On Working Snug During His Feud With Brock Lesnar

In an interview with the Daily Star, Samoa Joe spoke about his feud with Brock Lesnar in 2017 and how the two had an unspoken agreement not to hold back in the ring. He said: “I think it really comes down to the simple fact that, when Brock shows up for fight night, he wants to be in a scrap. He wants to go out there and he wants someone who is going to smash someone in the face, and he wants to smash somebody back! Brock knew he had that with me – he understood, and I understood I had to have that with Brock It’s an attitude. He wants people to go in there and go after him. It is all of those things. I think that was the simplistic but major reason that we click the way we do; we step in the ring and we’re stepping in there for chaos and destruction to happen, and nothing less than that. I guess it’s some weird, unspoken gentlemen’s agreement we have!“
WWEBleacher Report

The Demon Is Back, Heyman's Reigns and Lesnar Dilemma, More SmackDown Fallout

This week's SmackDown took place at the historic Madison Square Garden, which means WWE management booked as many big moments as possible for the New York crowd. The show started off hot with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jimmy and Jey Uso being interrupted by Brock Lesnar. The Beast wanted an answer to his challenge for a title shot.

