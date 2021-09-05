To some, it’s a weapon ‘used to shoot at tin cans,’ but that wasn’t why it was pulled out in The Port
To some, it’s a weapon ‘used to shoot at tin cans,’ but that wasn’t why it was pulled out in The Port. Residents were right to be upset by news that two people were arrested last month in The Port pulling a gun out of a backpack with the apparent intent of taking an argument to the next, violent level. That’s also true because the loaded weapons in the case were illegal. It’s especially true because the “people” were a couple of kids – one 19 years old and one only 15.www.cambridgeday.com
Comments / 0