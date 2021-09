–On Sunday at approximately 10:18 a.m., the Atascadero Police Department and Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a reported injury vehicle traffic collision in the 13500 block of Highway 41. Multiple callers indicated a vehicle had caused a head-on collision and there were numerous injured parties. The Atascadero dispatch center was notified that the California Highway Patrol had received a number of calls reporting the driver of a silver Subaru had been driving recklessly and into opposing traffic in what appeared to be an attempt to cause head on collisions just prior to this incident.