Longview doctors implore community in letter: Get vaccinated

That's the simple message in a letter signed by almost 100 doctors and other providers from both ends of Longview's Fourth Street medical community and in between. Christus Good Shepherd and Trinity Clinic. Diagnostic Clinic of Longview. Longview Regional Medical Center. Texas Oncology. Longview Orthopaedic Clinic Association. Physicians from all those entities and others signed their names to the letter urging residents to consider "this life-saving intervention" and to talk to the physicians about any "reservations" people might have. The letter wasn't able to circulate to all local physicians in the couple of weeks it made the rounds.