Kevin Kelley's college coaching debut at Presbyterian was perfect, both for his team and those of us following along for the #content. The Blue Hose set an FCS record with 12 touchdown passes. They racked up 84 points, 94 snaps, 814 scrimmage yards, 10 onside kicks and zero punts. If you are of the belief that Kelley is a genius and should have been coaching at the college level a long time ago, Presbyterian 84, St. Andrews 43 was all the proof of concept you needed.