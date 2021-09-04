CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

17241 Chicago Avenue

bhhschicago.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome! To this Cozy home, 3 bedrooms 1 bath, spacious, living room, dining room, large kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Separate laundry room. Large yard with patio for enjoying a bbq. 2 car garage. Welcome home. Won't last. Close to restaurants, grocery stores and downtown Lansing. Enjoy Fox Pointe music venue and the Farmers Market. Downtown lansing has great wine shop and ice cream parlor. 30 minutes from the Loop. This won't last.

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Laundry Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Dakota Dunes, SDSioux City Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $425,000

Gorgeous ranch home with large three car garage on park like lot on quiet Dunes cul de sac Beautiful 3 season porch and deck with high end awning overlook the backyard that is a nature lover’s oasis. The eat-in kitchen with hearth room is something you have to see. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, tile backsplash, breakfast bar and pantry are open to hearth room with gas log fireplace and spectacular newly built entertainment center. Living room has large windows. Formal dining has hardwood floors. Master suite has walk in closet and master bath with whirlpool tub, double vanity, walk in shower and tile floor. Second bedroom on main is being used as office. Spacious open family room down has brand new carpet and portable bar. So much room to decide how you want to set it up!! Bedroom down has walk in closet and egress window. Three quarter bath off family room next to bedroom. Lots of storage area and space for workshop. Extra staircase to basement from garage. Yard has sprinkler system and is wonderfully landscaped. Hurry to see this well maintained home!!!!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1655 W Wallen Avenue #1E

Come check out this newly updated 2BR/1BA condo in Rogers Park! The unit features hardwood floors throughout and plenty of windows for sunlight in all rooms. The kitchen has new appliances including dishwasher and laundry in-unit! Both bedrooms are a good size, and can easily fit a queen bedroom set. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash, cooking gas, and heat. Pets negotiable. *3D TOUR AVAILABLE*
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

700 Hansen Place

Gorgeous Victorian Home on one of the best street in Park Ridge! All 3 beds upstairs and a Full Baths with skylights. Just Refinished Oak wood floors throughout. All Brand New Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen that lead you into the fantastic 3 season room overlooking the manicured back yard. The main level includes a Large Open Floor plan with a dinning room, large living room, wood burning fire place, Full Bath, and a great private home office space with plenty of storage and shelving. Such large beautiful windows throughout this home! Washer and Dryer in the FULL basement with plenty of storage space. Highly Ranked Schools. Field, Emerson and Maine South. 7 minute walk to train, Uptown Dining and Shops! ADT security system and lawn care are included.
Chicago, ILbhhschicago.com

831 N DAMEN Avenue #1E

1 bed plus den in classic Chicago Greystone in the heart of booming Ukrainian Village. Kitchen features solid oak cabinets, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash and Bosch stainless steel appliances. Spacious bath. Bay windows, hardwood floors throughout. Large back deck perfect for grilling and chilling. Free laundry in basement. Steps to buses that take you where you need to go! Chicago #66 bus to all things East and West and Damen #50 bus to for North and South (right outside your door)! Unbeatable, central UK Village location. Steps to all Chicago/Damen Nightlife, shops and restaurants, and just a short walk into the heart of Wicker Park and Division St. Easy permit street parking. Available Now! $500 non-refundable move in fee. No security deposit. Pets under 35lbs ok, but no aggressive breeds. $25/mo additional pet rent per pet.
Tennisbhhschicago.com

3930 N PINE GROVE Avenue #1710

Beautiful & bright, south facing 1 Bedroom at popular Lake Park Plaza available now! Bathed in light, this home enjoys views of the downtown skyline and enjoys a true sense of open space. Recently updated kitchen has new quartz counters, and opens to the living area, which is big enough for dining table plus nice living space. The king-sized bedroom has a wall of closets, and the entire home has great storage within (including a large closet in the entry foyer, not pictured/not drawn on floorplan). Updated bathroom also with quartz counters. Hardwood floors, too! Full amenity building enjoys 24 hour door staff, outdoor pool/deck area with grills that feels like resort living, tennis & basketball courts, fitness center. Rent includes heat, a/c and cable. Garage parking available through the building. Owner prefers 16-18 month lease that will come due in February or March 2023. Pet Friendly. Great location near Lake Shore Drive/Lake front paths/lake, Wrigley Field, with CTA express buses just outside your door. Close to restaurants, shops, tennis courts, beach and all that Lakeview has to offer. It's all here....come home!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

Chicago-Humboldt Park, IL 60651

Elegant and newly updated duplex unit with spacious layouts in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Six bedrooms, two bathrooms. Big kitchen area with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, microwave, and dishwasher. Updated hardwood floors, central heat & air conditioning. In-unit laundry. Just a few minutes from restaurants and Chicago downtown.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

216 Linden Avenue

This gorgeous freshly painted townhome is nestled on a quiet street with luscious landscaping! Travel within to find a spacious layout with plenty of natural light. Enjoy a sparkling updated kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances, and white subway tile backsplash, open to Dining room which is perfect for all those famous family get-togethers. The upper level bedrooms have adequate space for living and sleeping with a charming hall bathroom. Recent updates include Roof, windows, gutters, doors and insulation in the attic. The lower level features a wide open space and full bathroom for endless options to suit your needs. The front downspouts are routed underground and through the garden beds and pop out right at the bottom of the front steps. The bonus two-car brick paver parking pad is this property's secret perk! The lovingly cared for front yard has mature garden beds with beautiful perennials, butterfly bushes, hydrangeas and a smoke tree. This entire property is ready to have you call it home!+GG.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3325 W Berteau Avenue #3

Top floor one bedroom / 1 bathroom located on Berteau. Centrally located and close to the shops, restaurants, and parks along the Irving park corridor. The unit features hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, and shared laundry room. 1 parking space included in the rent! Fenced communal lawn behind the building and nice outside area off unit. Heat included. Pets allowed (pet count and weight/breed restrictions apply).
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

2115 E EUCLID Avenue

Dist 25/Prospect HS! Spacious Colonial set back on a big park-like lot with mature shady trees. Fresh, neutral paint, refinished oak hardwood floors throughout, RECENT windows and roof, newer SS refrigerator, large rooms, Eat-in-kit w/good counter space, MAIN floor laundry w/newer W/D + Family rm w/newer floor, gas fireplace and access to BIG fenced yard and an updated powder rm. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Master has walk-in closet w/organizers & a fully updated master bath and a redecorated hall bath. Dry basement w/battery-backup sump & lots of storage space. Newer AC, thermal windows, new garage door and motor (attached) & 4 car driveway! Owner took pride in this house when it was his home. No smoking indoors, extra deposit for pets. Tenant is to handle lawn care+ snow removal.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3042 W DIVERSEY Avenue #G

Massive 3-bed/2-bath unit in a prime Logan Square location. Steps from all the acclaimed restaurants, bars, parks, and other culture. Close to public transportation and the blue line. The entire unit has been renovated and finished hardwood floors, an oversized living/dining space, 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large primary bedroom with a walk-in closet, travertine baths, tons of natural light from multiple windows, and in-unit laundry. This is a must see unit!! *For sale as well*
Spring Creek, NVElko Daily Free Press

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $584,900

Don't miss out on your opportunity to own this brand new (under construction) Bailey Home! The Lakemore model is truly a dream home. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths on the main level with open living space, large kitchen, great room dining nook and bonus area for either formal dining or office, upgraded finishes, large master suite, walk-in closet. Upper level includes 2 additional bedrooms with jack & jill bath as well as an additional bonus room. 3 car garage, wrap-around porch, and back covered patio. Taxes are estimated . Photos are of older model on a different lot with different selections.
Naperville, ILbhhschicago.com

110 S Ellsworth Street #LOWER

Perfectly located flat in DOWNTOWN NAPERVILLE. Walking distance to train, North Central College and all of the excitement in downtown Naperville. Convenient first floor unit with front and back entrance, private use of deck by tenant PLUS garage space! Plenty of storage included! Unit boasts a large family room with brick, wood-burning fireplace and a living room that can be used as media room or office space. A large kitchen allows for ample dining area. Two bedrooms are divided by a full bathroom. A half bath completes the unit. The unfinished basement includes a closet for tenant storage and additional storage space. Basement also includes washer & dyer. No pets allowed, no exceptions. 700+ Credit Score required. Take advantage of this AMAZING location before it's gone!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

32 S FOREST Avenue

Charming Cape Cod with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and full finished basement. No garage but room for 4 cars on driveway. Updated kitchen & baths, newer windows, refinished hardwood floors and very clean. Sunroom overlooks large fenced yard. Lots of storage space. Great location near schools, parks, Arlington Park train station, access to Rt. 53. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. No smoking. Tenants must have satisfactory credit check and sign the Crime Free Addendum. Tenants are responsible for snow removal and utilities.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

934 W Windsor Avenue #3R

This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment is situated within walking distance of Truman College, Target, Jewel, Fitness Center, the Lake and the most vibrant neighborhoods on the Northside, which include: Wrigleyville, Andersonville, Lakeview and Edgewater. The CTA Red and Purple Line Train: Wilson Ave stop is just 2 blocks away. Lake Shore Drive is only minutes away making downtown a mere 10 minute drive. Tenant pays Electric & Gas. Landlord pays Water & Garbage. Central Heat, Forced Air System. Location got a walkers score of 94 out of 100, Walkers Paradise. EMAIL to schedule showing.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near South Side, IL 60605

1,200sqft 2Bed/2Bath condo with balcony. Hardwood floors adorn the main living space. Well appointed open kitchen with rich espresso cabinets adorned with brushed nickel linear hardware, subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and large island. Retreat to the primary suite with large closet with Elfa organizers and en-suite bathroom. In-unit laundry and additional hall closet/pantry with custom organizers. Concrete ceilings offer sound isolation from neighbors. Building has a large sundeck where you can entertain dinner parties, cocktail hours, or just relax. Easy access to Trader Joes, Jewel, GoGrocer, Lakefront Bike Paths, Museum Campus, Grant Park, Soldier Field, Shopping, CTA and expressways. Garage parking $150 a month and Storage Cage Included! Click on 3D Tour to walk through Unit. No Pets, No Smoking.
Des Plaines, ILbhhschicago.com

430 S Western Avenue S #510

Beautiful very well-kept one bathroom one bath for rent in the center of Des Plaines, Relatively new building, everything included in rent all you have to pay is electricity. A heated garage and huge storage are included in the price. lots of outside spaces for guests. Walking distance to Metra restaurants, library theatre, and other attractions that Des Plaines has to offer. Come and take a look You will not be disappointed.
House Rentbhhschicago.com

35 E North Avenue #3

Available October 1st. Walk to downtown restaurants, shops and Lake Bluff train station. Remodeled apartment includes hardwood floors, granite countertops and unfinished basement with washer and dryer. Smoking is not permitted. 1 dog or 1 cat under 30 pounds may be considered with $500 pet deposit and pet rent of $50 per month. Monthly rent totals $1,525 ($1,475 + $50 utility fee for water/sewer and trash). $75 application fee per adult and $250 move in fee.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1415 Battery Avenue

Beautifully finished 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home. Through the front door, you are greeted with a formal living area with a gorgeous marble decorative fireplace and gleaming oak hardwood floors. The first floor has high ceilings throughout, making the space bright and welcoming. The open kitchen, with bright white cabinets and counters in an L shape+GG leaves lots of room for cooking and entertaining, with stainless steel appliances that are new within the last 2 years. Past the kitchen is a second living area which opens out to an outdoor porch and large parking pad. This house, with it's open floor plan and outdoor space, was made for entertaining! The master suite is huge, with a spacious bathroom that has a soaking tub and plenty of closet space. New HVAC/AC as of 2019! Located on one of the most desirable blocks in Federal Hill+GG you are walking distance from the Harbor, dining, groceries, gyms, and situated between two great parks. This house is a must see!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1414 W Wilson Avenue #3

Located in Ravenswood/Uptown, this 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom is situated within walking distance of the most vibrant neighborhoods on the North Side, which include: Wrigleyville, Andersonville, Ravenswood, Uptown, Lakeview and Lincoln Square. The bustling corner of Wilson and Clark grants you a multitude of transportation options. The CTA Bus Lines: #145, #148, #22, and #78 all stop across the street from building entrance. The CTA Red and Purple Line Train: Wilson stop is just 3 blocks away!! Also CTA Brown Line Train: Montrose stop is only 5 blocks away and the Metra Lawrence/Ravenswood stop is nearby as well. Lake-Shore Drive Wilson entrance is only a few minutes away making downtown a mere 15 minute drive. Hardwood floors throughout. Tenant pays Electric and Gas. Location got a walkers score of 93 out of 100, Walkers Paradise. No laundry in the building, but there is a laundry mat across the street. No Cosigners. No dogs. Email best way of contact.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

2503 W walton Street #G

Beautiful two bedrooms, one bathroom garden unit in the center of Ukrainian Village. Big kitchen area with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, microwave, and dishwasher. Updated hardwood floors, central heat & air conditioning. In-unit laundry. Just a few minutes from restaurants and Chicago downtown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy