17241 Chicago Avenue

Gorgeous ranch home with large three car garage on park like lot on quiet Dunes cul de sac Beautiful 3 season porch and deck with high end awning overlook the backyard that is a nature lover’s oasis. The eat-in kitchen with hearth room is something you have to see. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, tile backsplash, breakfast bar and pantry are open to hearth room with gas log fireplace and spectacular newly built entertainment center. Living room has large windows. Formal dining has hardwood floors. Master suite has walk in closet and master bath with whirlpool tub, double vanity, walk in shower and tile floor. Second bedroom on main is being used as office. Spacious open family room down has brand new carpet and portable bar. So much room to decide how you want to set it up!! Bedroom down has walk in closet and egress window. Three quarter bath off family room next to bedroom. Lots of storage area and space for workshop. Extra staircase to basement from garage. Yard has sprinkler system and is wonderfully landscaped. Hurry to see this well maintained home!!!!