Keeping it together, again

Sidney Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tenor of these times of anger, denial, and faint hope are eerily similar in some ways to the events preceding and following the American Civil War when our nation was torn in two by the issue of slavery, and seven states, joined by another four after the fall of Fort Sumter, seceded from the Union and joined together in forming their own confederacy of states. Their seizure of Federal property lying within their supposed jurisdictions began with the bombardment and capture of Fort Sumter in South Carolina’s Charleston Harbor. Thus began the hostilities. The defeat of the Confederacy and eventual reunification of the nation were both led by a remarkable man of modesty and quiet determination, Ulysses S. Grant. Known more for his Generalship than his Presidency, he followed his goal of keeping the United States together through both eras. After an otherwise unremarkable career as a soldier and a businessman, events transpired to transform him into a great general, but a currently under-appreciated American leader.

www.sidneyherald.com

