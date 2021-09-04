8566 Huckins Drive
FOR LEASE! Gorgeous Ranch home with Full basement in Walnut Creek subdivision. ** RELOCATION & INSURANCE COMPANIES CONSIDERED** Spacious Open floor plan offers a elegant feel throughout the home. Features 3 bedrooms 3.1 Baths with a full finished basement with tons of storage. Living area has a cozy fireplace that wraps around into the eat in kitchen which has tons of cabinet & counter space. Master bedroom offers a huge walk in closet and Master Bath. All Bedrooms have ceiling fans. 3 car attached Garage and large fenced in yard and deck. Close to I-80 and Metra. Tons of shopping centers and restaurants near by. Top rated school districts! A must see! Available starting mid October. Must meet Landlord requirments and will be shown on a case by case basis due to covid-19.www.bhhschicago.com
