“Jo Hamya’s highly impressive, smart, and sophisticated debut novel Three Rooms is a contemporary response to Virginia Woolf’s A Room of One’s Own.”. Jo Hamya’s highly impressive, smart, and sophisticated debut novel Three Rooms is a contemporary response to Virginia Woolf’s A Room of One’s Own. Using Virginia Woolf’s words, Hamya‘s narrator argues that “intellectual freedom depends on material things,” namely money and a proper place to live. But unlike Woolf, Hamya explores this need not only for white, upper-class women, but also for women of color, who lack social status and powerful connections in modern day Great Britain.