GROOVE presents HARD HOUSE CLASSICS

The 17th century French dramatist Molière is widely heralded as one of history's greatest comedy writers and there is no shortage of quick wit, over-the-top characters, physical humor, or zany situations in The Imaginary Invalid as Argan, a miserly hypochondriac, is treated for a range of ills by a multitude of doctors indulging his "sufferings" for their benefit. He plans for his daughter to marry the son of a doctor, to have one nearby at all times and at a discount. She has her own plans to marry another man she truly loves while her stepmother plans to have her sent to a convent, in order to claim an inheritance for herself when Argan meets his seemingly imminent demise. Soon the entire household gets embroiled in madcap schemes as the maid and Argan's brother argue and trick their way through this three-act comedy in an effort to save true love, give the doctors a taste of their own medicine, and mend the family broken by Argan's obsession.