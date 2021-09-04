900 S Wabash Avenue #302
This open and inviting, exposed brick loft is perfectly situated near everything the South Loop has to offer. Just a few blocks from the Roosevelt Station, and walking distance to Grant Park, Millennium Park and the lake front. Enjoy one bed, one bath, with a large living space, and incredible natural light. Hardwood floors throughout the main part of the unit, with brand new carpet in the bedroom. Cable/Internet is included, and there is paid laundry in the basement, bike storage, pets allowed with approval/rules and deposit.www.bhhschicago.com
Comments / 0