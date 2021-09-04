CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Amazing Race’ at 20: Producers Pick Their Favorite and the Toughest Show Challenges

By Michael Schneider
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 20 years and 32 seasons, CBS’ “The Amazing Race” remains one of the gold standards of reality competition TV, having won 10 Emmys in that series category since its inception, more than any other show. Production on “The Amazing Race” currently remains on hiatus, unfortunately, as the world continues to contend with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. But producers are eager to get the show, which halted mid-race in February 2020 — back up and running when it’s safe. And they have every intention of resuming the show’s 33rd season after pausing it midstream.

