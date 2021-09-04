Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60608
North facing pristine corner Unit w/ huge patio, 23' X 15'. This 2 bedroom 2 Bath with both rooms fully enclosed is a chic lofted condos. Upgraded, new, Kitchen Aid appliances. Private Primary suite w/ picture windows. Primary closet w/ elfa system. Second enclosed bedroom w/ closet. Can be used as office, guest room, or child's bedroom. Hardwood in common areas. University Commons, centrally located development, still one of the best secrets. Nestled between Pilsen & Little Italy, beautifully landscaped development! Close to green spaces. Proximity to UIC, Medical district, St Ignatius, Loop, West Loop, South Loop, Chinatown, & more. Buses 18, 8 & 60. One mile to blue line. Common rooftop deck w/ spectacular city view. Pool, gym, basic cable, basic internet, & hot water included. Development w/ thriving community group & activities for all ages.www.bhhschicago.com
