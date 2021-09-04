Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60608

Pasta lovers BEWARE! Not actually, but pay attention! I think I can say confidently that there is nothing better than a romantic evening over pasta. Right? Chicago has some of the best and delicious pastas. With so many Italian restaurants to choose from, it’s hard to narrow it down to just 6. But, I’ve managed to and here you can find the 6 best places to order pasta on the North Side. From pasta made right before your eyes, to classics, to spicy cajun inspired, trust me when I say you won’t leave hungry. And, if you’ve got a Gluten intolerance like myself, these restaurants offer gluten free options as well.