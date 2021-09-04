CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60608

bhhschicago.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth facing pristine corner Unit w/ huge patio, 23' X 15'. This 2 bedroom 2 Bath with both rooms fully enclosed is a chic lofted condos. Upgraded, new, Kitchen Aid appliances. Private Primary suite w/ picture windows. Primary closet w/ elfa system. Second enclosed bedroom w/ closet. Can be used as office, guest room, or child's bedroom. Hardwood in common areas. University Commons, centrally located development, still one of the best secrets. Nestled between Pilsen & Little Italy, beautifully landscaped development! Close to green spaces. Proximity to UIC, Medical district, St Ignatius, Loop, West Loop, South Loop, Chinatown, & more. Buses 18, 8 & 60. One mile to blue line. Common rooftop deck w/ spectacular city view. Pool, gym, basic cable, basic internet, & hot water included. Development w/ thriving community group & activities for all ages.

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Kitchen Aid#University Commons#Pilsen Little Italy#Uic#St Ignatius#8 60
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

Chicago-Humboldt Park, IL 60651

Elegant and newly updated duplex unit with spacious layouts in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Six bedrooms, two bathrooms. Big kitchen area with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, microwave, and dishwasher. Updated hardwood floors, central heat & air conditioning. In-unit laundry. Just a few minutes from restaurants and Chicago downtown.
House Rentbhhschicago.com

Chicago-Englewood, IL 60621

This is a great opportunity to rent a newly removed 2bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment, including the following: washer & dryer in unit, stove, microwave and refrigerator and central air. Pets allowed under 30 pounds. Make an appointment to see this beauty today.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

Chicago-South Lawndale, IL 60623

This move-in ready apartment with many new updates is located in Little Village. This large and duplexed apartment features three bedrooms, two full baths, living room, kitchen with eating area, in building coin laundry, plenty of storage, and private garage parking. Located on the third floor are two bedrooms, full bathroom, kitchen, living room, office space, furnace, and central air conditioning. Duplexed to the fourth floor is a master bedroom, full bathroom, and extra storage. Applicants must have a minimum credit score of 650 and anyone over 18 years of age will have their background and credit checked. Fees included a background check, first month's rent, and one month's deposit.
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeemag.com

The First Near West Side Week Starts Sunday

From Sept. 12-18, Milwaukee’s Near West Side is celebrating the neighborhood with events, giveaways and more. The week starts with a cooking demonstration at the Vliet Street Oasis Market on Sunday, Sept. 12 from 3-5 p.m., and then officially kicks off on Monday at the New State Music Park from 12-1 p.m. There’ll be food trucks, live music and the unveiling of a new mural.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

934 W Windsor Avenue #3R

This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment is situated within walking distance of Truman College, Target, Jewel, Fitness Center, the Lake and the most vibrant neighborhoods on the Northside, which include: Wrigleyville, Andersonville, Lakeview and Edgewater. The CTA Red and Purple Line Train: Wilson Ave stop is just 2 blocks away. Lake Shore Drive is only minutes away making downtown a mere 10 minute drive. Tenant pays Electric & Gas. Landlord pays Water & Garbage. Central Heat, Forced Air System. Location got a walkers score of 94 out of 100, Walkers Paradise. EMAIL to schedule showing.
Chicago, ILtheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book Near Chicago Union Station

Make the most of life in the Loop and soak up some of Chicago’s finest attractions with our guide to the best hotels for sightseeing, business and everything in between. The bustling chunk of downtown Chicago – just east of the city’s wonderfully grand Union Station – is known as the Loop. It operates as the city’s central business district but is also packed with heavyweight Chicago sights, such as the Adler Planetarium, Art Institute of Chicago and Chicago Cultural Center. Hotels in the Loop reflect these two sides and are built to help guests get things done – whether that’s work, play or a bit of both – all bookable on Culture Trip.
Chicago, ILbhhschicago.com

831 N DAMEN Avenue #1E

1 bed plus den in classic Chicago Greystone in the heart of booming Ukrainian Village. Kitchen features solid oak cabinets, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash and Bosch stainless steel appliances. Spacious bath. Bay windows, hardwood floors throughout. Large back deck perfect for grilling and chilling. Free laundry in basement. Steps to buses that take you where you need to go! Chicago #66 bus to all things East and West and Damen #50 bus to for North and South (right outside your door)! Unbeatable, central UK Village location. Steps to all Chicago/Damen Nightlife, shops and restaurants, and just a short walk into the heart of Wicker Park and Division St. Easy permit street parking. Available Now! $500 non-refundable move in fee. No security deposit. Pets under 35lbs ok, but no aggressive breeds. $25/mo additional pet rent per pet.
Chicago, ILurbanmatter.com

6 Best Places to Order Pasta on the North Side of Chicago

Pasta lovers BEWARE! Not actually, but pay attention! I think I can say confidently that there is nothing better than a romantic evening over pasta. Right? Chicago has some of the best and delicious pastas. With so many Italian restaurants to choose from, it’s hard to narrow it down to just 6. But, I’ve managed to and here you can find the 6 best places to order pasta on the North Side. From pasta made right before your eyes, to classics, to spicy cajun inspired, trust me when I say you won’t leave hungry. And, if you’ve got a Gluten intolerance like myself, these restaurants offer gluten free options as well.
Chicago, ILcbslocal.com

Man Shot On Lakefront Trail Near Chicago Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and wounded Monday evening on the Lakefront Trail near Chicago Avenue. The shooting happened at 7:15 p.m. on the bike path alongside DuSable Lake Shore Drive. A 28-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital...
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

Husky dognapped on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen husky named Sky. Sky was dognapped Sunday in the 4100 block of W. 11 Street, according to a Facebook post from Cleveland police. Sky’s owner had let her into a fenced yard with a...
Los Angeles, CAtheeastsiderla.com

All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Highland Park, El Sereno and More

Nestled at the top of Beachwood Canyon this airy mid-century modern captures iconic LA spirit with unparalleled views spanning the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Observatory, downtown skyscrapers and beyond. Clean lines and walls of glass frame this cinematic panorama, blurring the boundary between indoors and out while creating a wondrous sense of expanse. Scenic hiking trails around Lake Hollywood are right outside your door.
West Frankfort, ILThe Southern

3 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $84,900

Here's your chance to grab a great 3 bedroom 2 bath double wide on 2 lots with a 12x16 large covered deck/porch and 18x20 carport . large master bedroom with walk in closet & on suite bathroom with garden tub. Split floor plan, great storage and large kitchen with tons of work space. This home is in great shape and well maintained and conveniently located 1 block from MCcords supermarket and down town West Frankfort. Don't hesitate on this one!
Queens, NYStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Weekend of Carnage From the West Side to Queens

The bloodiest year in the de Blasio administration seven-plus-year tenure continued this weekend with multiple deaths, including a cyclist on the Upper West Side, a moped rider on the Long Island Expressway, a senior citizen on the Upper West Side, plus at least two motorcycle riders. The weekend of bloodshed...
Madison, WIWiscnews.com

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $280,000

Grab this home and make it your own. Conveniently located home on Madison's east side. Close to ample shopping, restaurants, and easy access to the beltline. This home checks all of the boxes. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space, solid surface countertops and stainless steel appliances replaced in 2018. Schedule your showing today as this one will go quickly. Windows were replaced in 2010. Siding, gutters, soffits, and roof replaced in 2011. New carpet in 2019 with top of the line padding. Washer/Dryer replaced in 2019. Offers not reviewed prior to Monday, 08/16.

Comments / 0

Community Policy