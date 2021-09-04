CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina Jolie Says She Feared for Her Family's Safety After Split From Brad Pitt

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelina Jolie is sharing more claims about her marriage to Brad Pitt. As the exes continue to battle in court over custody, the actress recently participated in an interview with The Guardian, where she said her alleged experiences with her ex made her more passionate about children's rights. While Angelina said her legal situation makes it hard to "speak about" certain topics, she was pressed about whether or not she feared for the safety of her family. She answered, "Yes, for my family. My whole family." She did not elaborate further. According to the publication, Angelina criticized the United States for being the only country to have not fully ratified the United...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

