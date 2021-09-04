Enrique Iglesias Reveals Upcoming ‘Final’ Album May Be His Last

BROCKHAMPTON is postponing the release of their final album to 2022. Kevin Abstract and Henock “HK” Sileshi both took to Twitter to confirm the news shortly after the former announced that the group is looking for new members. “our next and final album as brockhampton has been pushed back and will not be released until next year,” Abstract wrote in a separate tweet, while HK gave a possible explanation to the delay: “pushing the album back to see how these new members we’re scouting make it thru tryouts.”