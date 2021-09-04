CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Enrique Iglesias Reveals Upcoming ‘Final’ Album May Be His Last

By Brent Furdyk
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMDb.com, Inc. takes no responsibility for the content or accuracy of the above news articles, Tweets, or blog posts. This content is published for the entertainment of our users only. The news articles, Tweets, and blog posts do not represent IMDb's opinions nor can we guarantee that the reporting therein is completely factual. Please visit the source responsible for the item in question to report any concerns you may have regarding content or accuracy.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enrique Iglesias
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog Posts#Imdb Com#Imdb Com Inc#Tweets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionhola.com

Drake finally revealed the album cover and release date for ‘Certified Lover Boy’

After months of delays, Drake has finally revealed the album cover and release date for his highly-anticipated album, Certified Lover Boy. On Monday, August 30, the rapper took to social media to reveal that his sixth studio album will be released on Friday, September 3. He shared the news by posting the album cover for the upcoming project, 12 different pregnant women emojis, immediately sparking rumors the album will consist of 12 tracks.
Celebritieskpopstarz.com

GOT7 Youngjae Making His Solo Debut This Year? Idol Reveals He's Working on an Album

GOT7 Youngjae's solo debut might be happening this year! The idol recently talked to Forbes and there he revealed his upcoming album. In a recent interview with the American economic magazine, Forbes, GOT7 member Youngjae expressed his feelings about challenging himself in acting, particularly in the Netflix original series "So Not Worth It" and the musical "Midnight Sun." He also gave a few details about his album.
MusicNME

Lil Nas X reveals artwork for upcoming album, ‘Montero’

Lil Nas X has unveiled the cover art of his upcoming new album, ‘Montero’ – you can see it below. The musician shared the cover of his debut album on social media yesterday (August 31), revealing that the artwork was inspired by John Stephens’ art ‘Genesis II’. Lil Nas X...
MusicSoompi

ENHYPEN’s Ni-Ki And Jay Reveal That A TXT Member Participated In Their Upcoming Album

A member of TXT has participated in ENHYPEN’s upcoming album!. TXT’s Taehyun and Huening Kai appeared as guests on the September 7 broadcast of the new program “All Night Japan X (Cross)” from Japan’s late-night radio show “All Night Japan.” ENHYPEN is currently hosting the program on Mondays, and the DJs of the day were ENHYPEN’s Jay and Ni-ki. The episode was presumably pre-recorded before Jay and Ni-ki tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Pusha T Reveals His New Album Is Coming Soon

Pusha T could be releasing his DAYTONA followup soon. The artist recently dropped by the 18th anniversary celebration and reopening of JAY-Z‘s 40/40 Club, stating during a red carpet interview, “New album coming soon. Check for Donda.” Other details including a release date or list of guest features and producers were not revealed.
EntertainmentNME

MAMAMOO announce release date of upcoming compilation album

South Korean quartet MAMAMOO will be releasing a greatest hits compilation album later this month, alongside two new tracks. On September 3, RBW Entertainment announced that the girl group would be dropping the compilation album ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’ on September 15. The forthcoming project is named after their signature catchphrase, “I said, Mama-Mamamoo”, which they typically sing when introducing themselves.
Public HealthRolla Daily News

Do musicians feel safe performing amid COVID surge? We asked Usher, Doobie Brothers, Enrique Iglesias and more

Enough fans have expressed willingness to engage in a live music experience again. Enough venues around the country have determined methods to mitigate risks. And enough artists – from Chris Stapleton to Pitbull to Kesha – have decided that sharing the adrenaline of a live performance with fans or financial necessity (often both) is worth risking their health as the delta variant of COVID-19 threatens to mar what was only a few months ago a promising fall concert season.
Musichypebeast.com

BROCKHAMPTON Delays Final Album to 2022

BROCKHAMPTON is postponing the release of their final album to 2022. Kevin Abstract and Henock “HK” Sileshi both took to Twitter to confirm the news shortly after the former announced that the group is looking for new members. “our next and final album as brockhampton has been pushed back and will not be released until next year,” Abstract wrote in a separate tweet, while HK gave a possible explanation to the delay: “pushing the album back to see how these new members we’re scouting make it thru tryouts.”
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Baek Ah Yeon sits down to reveal the physical copy of her upcoming 5th mini-album 'Observe'

Baek Ah Yeon revealed the physical copy of her upcoming 5th mini-album, 'Observe,' and continues to prepare for her comeback. The solo singer has been releasing teaser photos and teaser clips ahead of the release of her album. Just a day before, she released a highlight medley giving a preview of all the tracks to her fifth mini-album. The album includes five tracks, including her title track "0%."
Musicallkpop.com

DAY6's Young K shares a narrative about himself in the 'Interlude' teaser clip for his upcoming first solo mini-album 'Eternal'

DAY6's Young K continues to prepare for the release of his first solo mini-album 'Eternal.'. Just a day ago, Young K sat down with himself for an interview about the upcoming mini-album. During his interview, Young K explained the reason his first album is called 'Eternal.' Today, on Sept 3 at midnight KST, Young K released a narrative to further explain to his fans about himself.
MusicPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Lady A Revealed The Track List Of Their Upcoming Album 'What A Song Can Do'

New music from Lady A is coming next month, and the “Need You Now” trio just released the track list of their upcoming album. What A Song Can Do is slated to drop on October 22. Lady A announced on their social media channels on Thursday morning (September 2) that the album includes its title track and the group's hit single “Like A Lady.” Another song on the 14-track album is “Friends Don’t Let Friends,” a collaboration featuring Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett and Darius Rucker.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Elton John Reveals a Star-Studded Lineup for His Upcoming ‘Lockdown Sessions’ Album

Elton John proves that something good could come out of quarantine with his latest announcement. The iconic musician revealed an upcoming album featuring music superstars. When the concept of quarantine and lockdowns first emerged, it felt like the whole world stopped for a moment. However, as time passed, people started becoming creative with their time and delved into new projects.
Musicallkpop.com

PIXY reveals reposition teaser clip for the upcoming second mini-album 'Temptation'

Rookie girl group PIXY has revealed a reposition teaser video for the upcoming mini-album 'Temptation'. 'Temptation' is chapter 3 of their ongoing forest series, and it's titled 'End of the Forest'. The mini-album continues the storyline from their last mini-album 'Bravery' and debut 'WINGS', which all tell a story of betrayal and witchcraft.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Rudest Celebrity Food Network Host Valerie Bertinelli Ever Met

Food Network personality and actress Valerie Bertinelli wants to be a person that's easy to relate to. She often shares useful cooking tips and recipes with her fans on her website in a bid to inspire them. "You might also find a conversation I've had with a familiar chef, a cool regional dish or product I stumbled upon and loved, cooking tips, lifestyle and personal care suggestions, or just a laugh or a story, the way you would turn to a trusted friend," she writes.
CelebritiesComplex

R. Kelly Is Reportedly Having a Difficult Time Finding Someone to Buy His Publishing Catalog

​​​​​​R. Kelly is reportedly in desperate need of money and is looking to sell his entire catalog for below market value just to make ends meet. Earlier this month, R. Kelly’s lawyer Devereaux Cannick revealed that the singer funds are “depleted” at a court hearing, requesting free trial transcripts for his client. According to Billboard, Kelly’s catalog generates around $1.7 million a year in the United States but only a small portion of this amount actually hits Kelly’s account. This in addition to his ongoing criminal cases and civil battles leaves the singer strapped for cash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy