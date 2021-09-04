CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Abby De La Rosa Reveals If She and Nick Cannon Planned Her Pregnancy

imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbby De La Rosa is answering people's burning questions about her and Nick Cannon's family. The 30-year-old star, who welcomed twin sons—Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon—with The Masked Singer host in June, opened up about her road to motherhood during a Q&a on Instagram Stories on Friday, Sept. 3. According to the DJ, she and Nick found out that they were expecting their first child together in April 2020, but she suffered a pregnancy loss. By her 30th birthday in October, Abby learned that she was pregnant again. "First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned, but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#De La Rosa#Motherhood#Dj#Instagram Stories#Dj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Family Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

How Many Siblings Does Nick Cannon Have? The Comedian Is the Oldest

Many celebrities make it a point to share the spotlight with their siblings. From Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, providing your family with opportunity is the ultimate goal for today’s celebs. And while Nick Cannon is mostly in the news for celebrating the birth of his new child, the entrepreneur has also had a hand in his siblings’ careers.
Salt Lake City, UTABC 4

Drew, Tamron, Wendy and newcomer Nick Cannon, ready to entertain with new seasons

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – September marks the start of a fresh, new season of our favorite talk shows and and a few new shows as well. New this year, the multi-talented entertainer Nick Cannon gets a talk show of his own. Cannon’s show is coming to Utah’s CW30 starting Monday, September 27th. You can watch Nick’s new talker weekdays at 8:00 a.m. followed by a new season of The Doctors, which airs weekdays at 9:00 a.m.
Family RelationshipsBillboard

Nick Cannon Says He'll Have More Kids, 'God Willing'

Nick Cannon isn't ready to stop having kids. The Masked Singer host, who already has seven children, says he's open to the idea of expanding his brood. TMZ caught up with the host recently and asked what his secret is to having so many children. Cannon replied, "It's love. It's the aura. It's the essence."
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Reveals Where She Stands with Traci Braxton Now

Tamar Braxton and Traci Braxton clashed on BFV. “Braxton Family Values” star Tamar Braxton felt like the show really did a number on the family’s relationships with one another. In fact, fans of the show have seen the sisters clash a lot over the years. Before Tamar left the show after a suicide attempt, she wasn’t on the best terms with Traci Braxton.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 6 Children & Their Mothers

Learn all about Diddy’s six children that he shares with three different women, including late girlfriend Kim Porter. Diddy is a man of many talents that goes by many names. As fans know, the 51-year-old rapper and record producer was born Sean Combs, but over the years has been known by monikers such as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, Love, and Diddy. But to his children, he’s merely known as “Dad.”
Pregnancylocaldvm.com

Bathroom Reveal Becomes A Pregnancy Reveal

Nicole thought her friends Lauren and Tyler were just showing off their newly renovated bathroom, which makes sense because it is a very nice bathroom. However, there was something hidden in one of the drawers that was meant specifically for Nicole to see. Was it a secret snack drawer, a coupon to get her own bathroom renovated, or an even smaller renovated bathroom tucked away inside? No, it was a pregnancy test! Nicole was so happy to learn that Lauren is going to be a mama!
CelebritiesPage Six

Will Wendy Williams return for her premiere amid health issues?

Some skeptical Wendy Williams insiders aren’t convinced the talk show host will be back in her purple chair when the show returns on Sept. 20 after canceling promo events next week. “People are tight-lipped about it, but there are whispers that she won’t be there,” one Wendy source told us.

Comments / 0

Community Policy