Saturday marks 20 years since one of the most somber days in the country’s history — the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Nine years ago, one local woman, Ruth Larson, sought to bring a national movement that coincides with that fateful day to Baldwin County. Known as “Cry Out America,” the effort encourages people to lift the country in focused prayer. This year’s event is slated for 9 a.m. Saturday at the Baldwin County government annex located at 1601 N. Columbia St. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.