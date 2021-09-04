Home for a fortnight and we're all ready to go again

Been quite a whirl this last couple of weeks since we got home from our Suffolk and Norfolk trip. Been busy making my Joysofglass glass ready for what will hopefully soon be the pre-Christmas rush and also trying to keep the garden in full bloom so it last through to October. Bob has been doing lots of jobs here and there, fortunately he is very handy. Don't think we have stopped for more than a minute and now we are all ready for the next trip. In normal times we would be heading down to the South of France for a month of warm sunshine but these are not normal. For the moment we are staying in the UK and taking care. We've got this far, not going to stumble just to get a bit of cheap French wine for Bob.. Hopefully next year... if we are lucky.