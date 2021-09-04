1024 Eagle Mountain Drive, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # PW21195454)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBeautiful Whispering Forest home originally built by AIA architect/developer as a retirement home ~ 3 bedrooms (2 suites w/ huge loft which sleeps 4+) ~ Wood accents throughout w/ vaulted T&G ceilings, custom hardwood cabinetry and staircase/railings ~ Clear Douglas fir interior wood doors w/ Baldwin door knobs ~ Pella dual pane windows w/ wood frames w/ removable interior storm lights ~ This home has a nice warm feeling to it which the current owners have enjoyed over the past 25 years ~ New interior paint ~ 2" thick wood flooring under carpet ~ Quiet neighborhood of Big Bear with good sun exposure ~ Level entry with long sweeping concrete driveway (poured with an additional 2" of thickness to prevent cracking), great off street parking for RV/Boat & guests ~ Spacious front/back yard, oversized 2 car garage & RV/Trailer sewer hookup on side of driveway ~ Short distance to town (minutes to lake, ski slopes, stores & restaurants) ~ Custom wood furniture & bunk beds in loft negotiable.

808 W Rainbow Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32108122)

MOUNTAIN MAGIC AWAITS! Delivering a nestled feeling amid a backdrop of beautiful tall trees, this cabin offers a fantastic balance of contemporary upgrades & rustic touches! Charming wood details~Soaring ceilings~Dual-pane windows~Fantastic hickory floors~Inviting rock faced wood-burning fireplace w/insert! The open kitchen has custom wood cabinets, stainless appliances & granite dining bar & counters. Great single-story floorplan w/3 bdrms (1 no closet) & an updated bathroom w/custom tile & granite topped vanity. Laundry area w/washer & dryer included. The yard is fenced w/room for cars~boat~RV. Nice paver stone patio area~Basketball hoop & Storage shed. Boasting a great location minutes from many of Big Bear's popular stores~activities & restaurants, this quintessential cabin is offered w/most furnishings negotiable for a practically turn-key experience! Wonderful as a full time or vacation home~Great potential as an income producing rental. Come see the"Magic" this cabin delivers!
A light-filled Eagle Rock bungalow is the perfect place to call home

$4,300/month | 2 beds 1 bath| 950 sq ft | 650 sqft Private Yard. Welcome home to this stunning, brand new, 2 bedroom 1 bath plus office home in the heart of Eagle Rock. The completely remodeled gorgeous property is located north of Colorado Blvd and walking distance from all your favorite spots.
708 Circle Lane, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # EV21200161)

Gorgeous log-style home with Lakeviews. This spacious and impressive 5 bedroom, plus den is located in the highly sought after Boulder Bay . You will fall in love with all the recent upgrades this stylish home delivers: Wood floors, French doors, gourmet kitchen, remodeled baths, and much more. The master-suite on the main level was designed to wow with gorgeous fireplace, incredible bathroom with walk-in shower and Jacuzzi tub, private balcony offers lake view and hot tub. Open great-room living area with vaulted ceilings and pool table. Four large bedrooms upstairs and a cozy den/media room, which could be used as 6th sleeping area downstairs. Beautifully landscaped yard with fruit trees and waterfall. So much to mention about this home but this one is not to be missed. Being sold mostly furnished with tremendous vacation rental potential.
39187 Arapahoe, Fawnskin, CA 92333 (MLS # EV21200706)

SAY HELLO TO A GOOD BUY. Wait till You See the Charm Oozing from this Woodsy 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Cabin with Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Stove Fireplace, Wood Flooring, Central Forced Air Heating, SS Appliances, New Water Heater, Newer Roof (4 years), Redwood Decking and Bonus Room in Sub-area with Laundry Hook-ups all on a 5,400 sq. ft. Lot full of Ancient Granite Boulders.
8004 Lake Margaret Pl, Chesterfield, VA 23838

NO NEED TO WAIT TO BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME...IT'S ALREADY BEEN BUILT FOR YOU!!! With an OPEN FLOOR PLAN, this ONE LEVEL HOME is on a PRIVATE 1.64 acre lot and is ready for it's next owners! Features include * Nearly 2200 sq ft * 3 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms * 9' ceilings * FOYER w/ wood flooring, front door with transom/side lights & crown moulding * OFFICE w/ wood flooring, built-in cabinets/shelves plus desk area & crown moulding * FAMILY ROOM w/ wood flooring, gas logs, ceiling fan, ceiling speakers & open to KITCHEN * HUGE KITCHEN w/ wood flooring, double door pantry, GRANITE counters (2 granite colors), island, double wall oven/convection microwave, gas cooking, refrigerator w/ KEURIG in door & subway tile backsplash * PRIMARY BEDROOM w/ wood flooring, tray ceiling, ceiling fan & WIC (12'x5") * PRIMARY BATHROOM w/ tiled flooring, double vanity w/ granite counters, tiled shower, double door linen closet & separate water closet * SCREENED PORCH leading to concrete patio w/ HOT TUB * OVERSIZED 2 car side entry garage w/ epoxy flooring, extra storage/workshop area & pedestrian door * Security & Irrigation systems * WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR * Private cul-de-sac lot w/ long paved driveway.
42753 Cougar Road, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 219067336PS)

Resort living awaits! Beautifully constructed log-style home in excellent location close to both Bear Mountain Ski Resort, golf course, lake, forest, zoo and all that Big Bear offers. Newer build with open floor-plan delivers vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, gorgeous flagstone fireplace, wood floors, granite kitchen and stainless appliances. Three bedrooms, plus loft, and 2.5 baths. Second fireplace in spacious master bedroom with slider to secluded backyard which provides ski slope views, multiple decks, balcony, paver-patio, fenced yard, and hot-tub! With landscaped lot, stamped-concrete driveway and oversized two-car garage, you can't beat the location and amenities for this price. Has been a productive vacation rental with lots of 5 star reviews and can be sold furnished and ready to enjoy.
42540 Cedar Avenue, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # EV21198792)

Located in lower Moonridge ~ Minutes from both ski resorts, shopping and the village ~ 2 bedroom 1 bath Sierra style cabin ~ Knotty pine throughtout ~ lots of natural light ~high beamed ceilngs ~ brick fireplace with wood burning insert ~ large back yard. SCHOOLS. School District Bear Valley...
46315 Baldwin Lake Road, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # EV21199673)

Baldwin Lake Beauty with Gorgeous Views! This home Defines the "Complete Remodel", starting with New Exterior Paint, Salt Bathed Aluminum siding, New Dual Pane Windows, and Over 800 sqft of New Cedar & Trex Decking for Entertaining! Interior lower level, you'll notice New Flooring throughout, a Mudroom, one Large bedroom, and an Enclosed Laundry room, with a New Furnace & Water Heater. Upstairs you'll see a Custom Kitchen Remodel, Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Kitchen island, Vaulted Ceilings, 2 Large Bedrooms, one with its own Remodeled Bath and Private Deck, along with another Full Bathroom Remodel! Step outside on the Top Deck to really take in the Views, Fresh Air, and the Serenity of being in the Mountains. This home would make a Great Full Time residence, or an Excellent Vacation Rental.
563 Edgemoor Road, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 219067373PS)

Large multi-unit property with 3 units. Wonderfully located near Holloways Marina and only about 1 mile from the ever-popular Big Bear Village. The main unit has 2 bedrooms/loft/2.5 baths and a garage. The loft is huge and could be 'built-out' to make for up to 2 more bedrooms (and total greater sq. ft.). Each of the other two (2) units are 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The roof has just been replaced and the exterior painting has just been completed. Great condition, and a great location to boot. Live in one while renting the others to supplement the cost of ownership. Level access with plenty of parking. There is nearly 800 sq. ft. of unfinished space in the attic which could most likely be converted to habitable space. This property is a must see!! This one could be a great rental property substantiating good profits for investors.
1540 East Big Bear, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # EV21194202)

Location, Location, Location! Situated on a large lot that has beautiful unobstructed views of Shay Mountain and beautiful meadows dotted with ranches. Watch the sunset from the porch and enjoy the breeze on summer days. This street is in a quiet residential neighborhood (not a busy blvd as the name would imply!) Living room with fireplace, large windows and a slider for lots of light and overlooks the beautiful view. There is also a built in bookshelf with drawers. The kitchen has windows that look out onto the view. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The master bedroom has his/hers mirrored closets. The master bath is roomy with double sinks and a tub. There are 3 linen storage closets. Inside laundry room. Low maintenance home that is completely vinyl sided. The front porch has trex-type decking and railings. Rain gutters all around the home. There is also a covered patio in the fully fenced backyard and a storage shed. 2 car attached garage with kitchen access and plenty of storage.
113 W North Shore Road, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 538994)

Beautifully renovated Tri-Plex located in Big Bear City available now! This gem has it all, close to all the fun in Big Bear, but far enough to enjoy the quiet of the forest. All new appliances, and each unit features washers, dryers, refrigerators, microwaves; with granite and marble counters. Walking distance to Big Bear Airport for all you pilots/investors!
1410 Klamath, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32108061)

Amazing mountain retreat in the upper Moonridge area. The open floor plan blends the living room with river rock fireplace, dinning area and kitchen all with mountain views. The upstairs is great for entertaining or having family and friends up to enjoy mountain living. The living room opens up to a large deck for you to enjoy the mountain views year round. The 2 suites are located downstairs , each one has it's own bathroom, with walk in closets. The master has the second fireplace. The door between the two suites leads out to the second deck. Four decks to enjoy the outside mountain air. This cabin is in very good condition with details like tile flooring in the entry and kitchen, wooden blinds throughout the house and ceiling fans in the Suites.
1039 Brookside Lane, Fawnskin, CA 92333 (MLS # SW21196393)

Look no farther! This wonderful established Short Term (Vacation) Rental sits in a quiet area of Fawnskin. We have LAKE VIEWS from upstairs. So much opportunity here to enjoy the peaceful side of the lake. This part of Big Bear is known for having less tourism and more calm. This home is a functioning rental with a working county permit that we can help you transfer. Adorable Sun room with an eating area and a separate laundry area! Freshly painted exterior! Make a appointment to view asap..... it won't last long.
521 Booth Way, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32108060)

Wait until you see this delightful Maltby style cabin situated on a corner lot in Poet's Corner! Recently renovated log exterior with an aluminum roof. Log siding and T&G inside. This cabin is mostly original with newer flooring. Seller added more cabinets in the kitchen with Blue Pine counters. Fully fenced for the pets and children. You will love the nostalgic feel of this cabin.
328 E Country Club Boulevard, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # IV21195644)

A Fixer and a Great Investment Home...Features 874 living square feet, 1 bed, 1 bath, unique style fireplace conveniently located between the living room and dining room, kitchen, 1 large storage shed with built in shelving, fenced front yard and driveway that fits 2 cars... An opportunity to make this almost 900 living square feet into a getaway home or a charming rental located near Big Bear Lake and Ski Resorts Town. Home is being Sold As-Is. Seller will not make any repairs.
42937 Monterey Street, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32106984)

Remember that old saying " Come in and sit down out your feet up? "That's the feeling you'll have when you walk in. Wonderful floor plan with 2 bedrooms on the first floor and a deck to enjoy the fresh air. This 3 bedroom and 2 bath sits in the Moonridge Mountain Estates close to the slopes and town. The current owners poured their heart and soul into re decorating this cabin for the Air B&B for your next investment or just your own home sweet home. The upstairs offers your kitchen, dining and 2 bedrooms and downstairs a family room your master bedroom plus separate laundry and storage. But wait... Walk out side to your quiet deck with a table spa and all of outdoors.
1108 Mound Street, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32107039)

Incredible Canadian Cedar log home. "Unique and one of a kind" best describes this amazing log home in a quite enclave where the view is as far as one can see. This custom built home has only had 2 owners since completed. 5 Bedrooms including 2 master suites plus Bunkhouse which sleeps 24 (bunkhouse alone) 4 full baths, one with jetted tub, and 2-half baths, huge living room and parlor, family /media room, Game Room with 2nd kitchen, 6 fireplaces, formal and informal dining areas, extensive upper and lower decking. Expansive views of the valley, solar radiant heating, heated stone paver driveway, 2-car garage and separate motorcycle garage. Furnishings are negotiable, newer carpet, custom slate work throughout, front and rear landscaping. This property comes with a 14-year established vacation rental clientele and website.
681 Maple Lane, Sugarloaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 32107018)

Fixer opportunity! Very nice treed corner lot close to the forest in upper Sugarloaf. Plenty of parking and room to expand. Cabin has a living room, dining area, and an enclosed porch around original portion of the house. Furnace and a detached free standing stove. Large wooden shed. All utilities are there. Cash only, sold AS-IS with no credits and no repairs.

Comments / 0

