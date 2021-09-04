1024 Eagle Mountain Drive, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # PW21195454)
Beautiful Whispering Forest home originally built by AIA architect/developer as a retirement home ~ 3 bedrooms (2 suites w/ huge loft which sleeps 4+) ~ Wood accents throughout w/ vaulted T&G ceilings, custom hardwood cabinetry and staircase/railings ~ Clear Douglas fir interior wood doors w/ Baldwin door knobs ~ Pella dual pane windows w/ wood frames w/ removable interior storm lights ~ This home has a nice warm feeling to it which the current owners have enjoyed over the past 25 years ~ New interior paint ~ 2" thick wood flooring under carpet ~ Quiet neighborhood of Big Bear with good sun exposure ~ Level entry with long sweeping concrete driveway (poured with an additional 2" of thickness to prevent cracking), great off street parking for RV/Boat & guests ~ Spacious front/back yard, oversized 2 car garage & RV/Trailer sewer hookup on side of driveway ~ Short distance to town (minutes to lake, ski slopes, stores & restaurants) ~ Custom wood furniture & bunk beds in loft negotiable.
