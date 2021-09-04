1024 Eagle Mountain Drive, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # PW21195454)

Large multi-unit property with 3 units. Wonderfully located near Holloways Marina and only about 1 mile from the ever-popular Big Bear Village. The main unit has 2 bedrooms/loft/2.5 baths and a garage. The loft is huge and could be 'built-out' to make for up to 2 more bedrooms (and total greater sq. ft.). Each of the other two (2) units are 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The roof has just been replaced and the exterior painting has just been completed. Great condition, and a great location to boot. Live in one while renting the others to supplement the cost of ownership. Level access with plenty of parking. There is nearly 800 sq. ft. of unfinished space in the attic which could most likely be converted to habitable space. This property is a must see!! This one could be a great rental property substantiating good profits for investors.