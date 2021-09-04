CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Tori Spelling Draws Comparisons to Khloe Kardashian With Glam Makeover

imdb.com
 8 days ago

Is that Tori Spelling? On Thursday, Sept. 2, the 48-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum showcased a new makeover while sporting a denim jumpsuit during a walk in Los Angeles. Tori posted a photo of herself sporting her new look while walking with celebrity hairstylist Laura Rugetti, who is wearing a matching outfit. Fans couldn't help but draw comparisons between the actress and a certain reality star. "Khloe Kardashian???" commented one user. Another person replied, "I said the same thing. Like what?" "Ummmm," commented another user, "why do you look like Khloe Kardashian." Tori did not address the comments about...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tori Spelling
Person
Khloe Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
Calabasas, CAPosted by
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Wears ‘Mommy’ Necklace While Taking Daughter True to Dance Class With Ex Tristan Thompson

A tribute for True! Khloé Kardashian is one stylish mama — but the latest addition to her jewelry arsenal doubles as something with special significance. On Monday, August 30, the 37-year-old reality star was spotted taking her 3-year-old daughter to dance class in Calabasas, California with Tristan Thompson, whom she called it quits with in June.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Kim Kardashian and More Kardashian-Jenner Family Members React to Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Reveal

Kylie Jenner's family members couldn't be happier that she's pregnant with another little one. After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum officially announced on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 7 that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child, a number of loved ones took to her comments section to share their support and excitement. Kim Kardashian wrote, "Crying!!!!" and added three heart emojis. Kourtney Kardashian posted, "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister [heart emoji]." And Khloe Kardashian simply shared, "Awwwww," with a bunch of pleading face emojis. In...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

90210 star Tori Spelling reveals devastation following family loss

Tori Spelling has revealed she is heartbroken after the death of her beloved dog Arthur Bear, describing him as "one of the greatest loves of my life". Alongside a montage of throwback photos, the 48-year-old admitted she's at a complete loss without him. "It breaks my heart [heart] that we had to say goodbye to Arthur Bear Reynolds…" she wrote on Instagram.
NBAdistrictchronicles.com

Khloe Kardashian slams critics, attends party with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian had a busy Saturday night. The 37-year-old lashed out at “people creating fake sh-t” about her on Twitter, though she didn’t specify exactly what “fake sh-t” she was referring to. “HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Dramatic New Hairstyle With Sexy Selfies

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Fan Who Says She Looks "Pregnant" Kourtney Kardashian is pooshing the beauty boundaries once more!. It's safe to say the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's hot girl summer is still going strong as she recently debuted a dramatic new hairstyle. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 14, the Poosh founder showed off her fabulous short haircut, in which she rocked a long bob.
Beauty & FashionAOL Corp

Tori Spelling says she knows she looks 'completely different' following plastic surgery rumors

Tori Spelling is opening up about those plastic surgery rumors. Earlier this week, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was spotted on social media looking a bit different, even drawing comparisons to Khloe Kardashian. Spelling addressed the speculation that she had work done on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, admitting that while she does have a new look, it’s not due to plastic surgery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy