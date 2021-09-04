Performer of the Week: Patina Miller

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for the Lucifer Season 6 premiere “Nothing Ever Changes Around Here.”] When Lucifer picks up again, it’s been about a month since the titular devil (Tom Ellis) and his archangel twin Michael (also Ellis) faced off to determine who would take over for their retired father, God (Dennis Haysbert). Lucifer won and … he’s still on Earth. But don’t worry, he plans to bid adieu to the City of Angels tomorrow, as he informs a motorcycle cop (the same one who pulled him over in the pilot). And so for his last night before his ascension, he takes Chloe (Lauren German) on a magic-filled date night (and tries his hardest not to hear how every trick is accomplished). But really, he’s in no rush to become God even if she’s looking ahead to what her new job as his consultant means. Also on their last night on Earth? Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) ...