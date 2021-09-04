Mark Ronson Just Confirmed He Married Grace Gummer With a Heartwarming Tribute

The Genesis drummer is the father of ‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins. The famous father and daughter have had a rocky relationship since the rock star divorced Lily’s mother, Jill Travelman, in 1996 and Lily wrote in a 2017 book of personal essays called ‘Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me’ that “many of my deepest insecurities stem from these issues with my dad." "I forgive you for not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected. I forgive the mistakes you made. And although it may seem like it’s too late, it’s not. There’s still so much time to move forward,” she wrote.