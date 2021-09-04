Andy Cohen Reveals His Son's Adorable Nicknames for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Andy Cohen's son Benjamin has a special bond with the Bravo host's friends, Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos. In fact, the 2-year-old has special nicknames for the couple. "He calls Kelly & Mark 'Mee Maw' and "Pee Paw'..." Andy posted on Instagram on Friday, Sept. 3. "I call them Gilfs!" The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host included in his post a photo of Consuelos throwing Benjamin up in the air as the child looks down on him with glee, as well as a pic of Kelly holding the child. "I can't believe i just looked at Instagram!" she commented. "MeMaw and PeePaw heart emoji]...www.imdb.com
