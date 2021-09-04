Andy Cohen Reveals His Son's Adorable Nicknames for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are now "empty nesters" and the Live with Kelly and Ryan host is having an emotional time adjusting to the change. "We became empty nesters. We took our youngest son to college, we dropped him off. It was hard. It was really hard," Ripa shared on Tuesday's (Sept. 7) episode. Ripa went on, recounting her experience dropping off her youngest child at college for the first time. "My kids had this thing that they used to love that I did when they were little. I would tuck them in bed, give them kisses and cuddles, and then I would say goodnight and I would leave and then I would come back and say, 'One more, one more,' and they would giggle and laugh. Then they would squeal and scream and it was always exciting," she said.