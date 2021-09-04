Beyoncé Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Life Milestones to Celebrate 40th Birthday
Who run the world? Beyoncé! The history-making Grammy winner kicked off her 40th birthday on a high note. Taking to her eponymous website on Saturday, Sept. 4, the Ivy Park founder marked the major milestone with a glorious collage that put a spotlight on her decades-long career, as well as intimate life moments. The interactive site featured never-before-seen photos of Beyoncé from 1981 to 2021, which included nostalgic pics from her Destiny's Child days, behind-the-scenes looks at her eye-catching fashion throughout the years, her epic award wins and adorable candid family photos with her husband Jay-Z, their daughter Blue Ivy, 9, and twins...www.imdb.com
