Beyoncé Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Life Milestones to Celebrate 40th Birthday

Tina Knowles wished her oldest daughter Beyonce a happy 40th with a sweet post, penning that she ‘wouldn’t trade’ her super star child for ‘anyone else.’. Tina Knowles, 67, paid tribute to daughter Beyonce on her 40th birthday with a sweet post! The mom-of-two captioned throwback video of the “Single Ladies” singer via Instagram on Sept. 4, 2021 — Bey’s actual birthday — to commemorate the occasion. “Wow you reached every one of your goals and then some. You deserve it baby, and every other blessing that God has bestowed upon you,” Tina — who was instrumental in Beyonce’s early career with Destiny’s Child as their costume designer — began.