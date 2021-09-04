1410 Klamath, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32108061)

Amazing mountain retreat in the upper Moonridge area. The open floor plan blends the living room with river rock fireplace, dinning area and kitchen all with mountain views. The upstairs is great for entertaining or having family and friends up to enjoy mountain living. The living room opens up to a large deck for you to enjoy the mountain views year round. The 2 suites are located downstairs , each one has it's own bathroom, with walk in closets. The master has the second fireplace. The door between the two suites leads out to the second deck. Four decks to enjoy the outside mountain air. This cabin is in very good condition with details like tile flooring in the entry and kitchen, wooden blinds throughout the house and ceiling fans in the Suites.