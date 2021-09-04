CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law & Order: Svu's Jamie Gray Hyder Says Exit Was Not Her Choice

By Nick Caruso
 8 days ago

One of Law & Order: Svu‘s outgoing squad members has provided some clarity on her upcoming exit: The choice to leave was not her own. Jamie Gray Hyder — who is departing the NBC drama alongside co-star Demore Barnes — took to Twitter on Saturday to inform fans that, “The decision was made above my pay grade and wouldn’t have been my choice. But hey, that’s showbiz for ya.” Along with her message, Hyder wrote the following caption: “Kat’s outta the bag… #SVU23 Just got a lot less colorful.”

