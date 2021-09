A new cultural experience is coming to Marshalltown. In celebration of Mexican Independence Day, a cultural fiesta will be free and open to the public later in September. The Marshalltown Arts and Culture Alliance will host the first ever cultural fiesta at West End Park in the 13th Street District on Sept. 19. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the park will be filled with live music, folkloric dance, piñatas, food trucks, traditional beverages and more.