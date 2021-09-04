Bulldogs fall to Rams on Saturday night

Kupp is locked into a starring role in the Rams offense with Sunday's season opener against the Bears imminent, J.B. Long of the team's official site reports. Kupp has had months to develop a rapport with new quarterback Matthew Stafford since his trade to L.A. on Jan. 30, but the context around the Rams' skill positions has changed since the offseason program. First and foremost, running back Cam Akers tore his Achilles while getting ready for training camp, taking away a key cog of the offense. Darrell Henderson remains the top option out of the backfield, with trade acquisition Sony Michel backing him up. Meanwhile, in the receiving corps, WR Robert Woods and TE Tyler Higbee are entrenched in the starting lineup, with 2020 second-round pick Van Jefferson, veteran DeSean Jackson and 2021 second-rounder Tutu Atwell rounding out the group of wideouts. Kupp nonetheless is in store for his usual high-volume role (8.3 targets per game the past two seasons) with an upgrade under center and a less explosive running game.