Box Score 1 INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – The Chattanooga Mocs' indoor volleyball team faced two five-set matches on the final day of the Hampton Inn Invitational hosted by IUPUI. In the first match of Saturday, UTC and Toledo battled and the Rockets took the five-set match, 3-2. In the last match of the tournament for the two teams, the Mocs defeated the WIU Leathernecks 15-9 in the final frame to take the match.