CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

Concours d’Elegance roars into Dayton Sept. 19

Dayton Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cars of the Roaring ‘20s will be featured at the 14th Dayton Concours d’Elegance at Carillon Park on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. In addition, Dayton’s own drag racing legend and Motorsports Hall of Fame of American inductee “Ohio George” Montgomery will be the grand marshal. Montgomery will be on hand all day to greet guests and share his numerous drag racing stories. One of his famed Mustang gassers is scheduled to be on display.

www.daytondailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Montgomery, OH
Dayton, OH
Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Carillon Historical Park#Drag Racing#Aaa#Pierce Arrow 1236 Club#Explorechevy#Realtree#Dayton Cars And Coffee#The Carillon Brewing Co#The Preview Party#The Art Pavilion#Dayton History#People S Choice#Spirit Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden to GOP governors planning vaccine mandate lawsuits: 'Have at it'

President Biden on Friday dismissed arguments from Republicans that his administration’s new vaccine requirements amount to federal overreach and said some GOP governors are being “cavalier” with the health of their constituents. Asked about opponents vowing to challenge the new vaccination measures, Biden replied: “Have at it.”. “I am so...
New York City, NYCBS News

Food delivery services are suing NYC for capping their fees

The nation's biggest food delivery services including Uber Eats and DoorDash are suing New York City, arguing that a fee cap first enacted during the pandemic is costing them "hundreds of millions of dollars." The Big Apple last month implemented a permanent cap of 15% per delivery from places like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy