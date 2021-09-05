CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis-Fearless teenagers and hungry qualifiers light up U.S. Open

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – With the old names missing, new faces have taken the spotlight at the U.S. Open as fearless teenagers and hungry qualifiers leave their mark on the year’s final Grand Slam. Injuries have kept the usual headline acts of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams off...

