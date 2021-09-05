CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

'We're in this together': RSL responds to give Pablo Mastroeni first win as interim manager

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Salt Lake players celebrate after scoring their second goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Dallas in Sandy on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Real Salt Lake won 3-2. (Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News) SANDY — It's been an odd couple of weeks for Albert Rusnak and Real Salt Lake. After all, it's not often your manager leaves for an assistant coaching position at another club like Freddy Juarez did. That only added onto what has already been a tumultuous season that's featured a long search for a new owner.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justen Glad
Person
Pablo Mastroeni
Person
Franco Jara
Person
Aaron Herrera
Person
Noah Powder
Person
Freddy Juarez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsl#Mls Soccer#Fc Dallas#Rsl#Deseret News Rrb#Real Salt Lake#Aaron Herrera Cross#Fc Dallas#Rio Tinto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueDerrick

Whitecaps beat RSL 4-1 in game with 2 interim coaches

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan Gauld had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Real Salt Lake 4-1 on Sunday night to give Vanni Sartini a victory over fellow interim coach Pablo Mastroeni in their debuts. Sartini, Vancouver’s director of methodology, took over as coach Friday...
MLSksl.com

Freddy Juarez out as Real Salt Lake manager; assistant Mastroeni to take over as interim

Real Salt Lake interim coach Freddy Juarez, left, shakes hands with Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer before an MLS Western Conference semifinal playoff soccer match, Oct. 23, 2019, in Seattle. RSL reportedly terminated Juarez's contract Friday. (Ted S. Warren, Associated Press) — SANDY — Freddy Juarez's time with Real Salt Lake has come to a close.
MLSABC 4

Real Salt Lake gets blown out in Pablo Mastroeni’s debut, 4-1

VANCOUVER, B.C. (ABC4 Sports) – Capping a week of turmoil, Real Salt Lake suffered its worst defeat of the season. Two days after head coach Freddy Juarez surprisingly parted ways with the club, RSL got blown out by the Vancouver Whitecaps in interim head coach Pablo Mastroeni’s debut, 4-1. “I...
MLSKansas City Star

Minnesota United FC takes on Seattle after Hunou’s 2-goals game

Minnesota United FC (8-6-7) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (12-4-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -126, Minnesota United FC +318, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Adrien Hunou leads Minnesota United FC into a matchup with Seattle after totaling two goals against Houston. The Sounders finished 11-5-6 overall a season...
MLStimbers.com

KeyBank Scouting Report | Timbers to Canada to face the Whitecaps

Each Major League Soccer matchday in 2021, the KeyBank Scouting Report will give you a snapshot of the Portland Timbers’ next opponent. On Friday, the Portland Timbers travel north to Canada to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place (7pm PT, FOX 12 PLUS). Due to the pandemic, it is the Timbers first trip to Canada since June 26, 2019 when they traveled to face Montreal Impact – now CF Montréal – and first time in British Columbia since they took on the Whitecaps on May 10, 2019.
MLSMiami Herald

FC Cincinnati aims to break 3-game slide when it plays Toronto FC

Toronto FC (3-13-6) vs. FC Cincinnati (3-10-8) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +134, Toronto FC +182, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati looks to break a three-game skid with a win against Toronto FC. FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall a season ago while going 2-5-4 at...
MLSchatsports.com

FC Dallas defender Johnny Nelson undergoes successful surgery

FC Dallas defender Johnny Nelson underwent back surgery on Wednesday, September 8. Dr. Andrew B. Dossett successfully performed the procedure at the Carrell Clinic in Dallas. The anticipated recovery time is approximately six-to-seven months. This will push him into a return early next season. Nelson has missed several games with...
MLSfccincinnati.com

Match Preview: FC Cincinnati vs Toronto FC

FC Cincinnati look to bounce back in front of the home fans in a weekend clash against Toronto FC. The Orange and Blue have faced Toronto once already this season, winning 2-0 in a road match played at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium. With 13 matches to go in the regular season,...
MLSangelsonparade.com

LAFC without Carlos Vela for RSL game

It’s almost funny, in a painfully sad way, to look back on the first match of the season. The sudden drama that sparked when Carlos Vela was brought off, seemingly against his wishes, when he appeared to pick up a knock. Analysis was made over hand signals and head nods....
Premier LeagueSB Nation

So nice we appointed him twice: Former Chelsea interim manager Mother Guus Hiddink retires

After being a part of the football coaching rat race for nearly 40 years, former Chelsea interim manager Guus Hiddink has decided to call time on his career. Mother Guus served as interim boss twice in fact, calming tumultuous periods in both 2008-09 and 2015-16. While trophies eluded him during the second stint (though he did set a record somewhat dubiously), he led us to the FA Cup trophy in 2009 and was only eliminated from the Champions League that year thanks to one of the most controversial refereeing performances in modern football history. Across his two spells, we lost only 7 times in 49 games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy