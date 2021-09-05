'We're in this together': RSL responds to give Pablo Mastroeni first win as interim manager

After being a part of the football coaching rat race for nearly 40 years, former Chelsea interim manager Guus Hiddink has decided to call time on his career. Mother Guus served as interim boss twice in fact, calming tumultuous periods in both 2008-09 and 2015-16. While trophies eluded him during the second stint (though he did set a record somewhat dubiously), he led us to the FA Cup trophy in 2009 and was only eliminated from the Champions League that year thanks to one of the most controversial refereeing performances in modern football history. Across his two spells, we lost only 7 times in 49 games.