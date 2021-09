The Panthers welcome the Steelers to Bank of America Stadium for the third (and final) game of the preseason. We’ll see the starters for the majority of the first half in this one, so there’s certainly more reason to tune in today so we can get a better look at how the first team has progressed throughout training camp. The second half will be your standard preseason game with guys competing for roster spots, so this should be a more enjoyable experience than the previous two games have been.