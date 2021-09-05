CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleanup boats on scene of large Gulf oil spill following Ida

By Deseret Digital Media
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos captured by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration aircraft Aug. 31 and reviewed by The Associated Press show a mileslong black slick floating in the Gulf of Mexico near a large rig marked with the name Enterprise Offshore Drilling. (NOAA via AP) — WASHINGTON — The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida.

