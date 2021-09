The Gemara in Horeos (12a) and Krisus (5b) discusses different ways for a person to determine whether or not he is destined to have a good year. Such examples are lighting a candle during Aseres Y’mai T’shuvah and watching to see if the fire is straight and other such signs. Based on this Abaye says that this one should eat certain foods which symbolize different blessings on Rosh Hashana since we see that symbolism is allowed in halacha in some cases. The Rishonim and Achronim ask why this is allowed. There is a prohibition of Lo Tinachashu which means one is prohibited in trying to find different signs and symbols to predict or influence the future. The Meiri in Horeos writes that which we do simanim on the night of Rosh Hashana while it is not nechisha it does give the appearance of it. Therefore, he explains Chazal instituted saying different teffilos which make it clear that these objects are simply intended as a way of prayer to a higher power. However, if one mistakenly believes that the actual eating of the foods will alter his future that would be forbidden.