Petersburg, VA

810 Sunset Ave, Petersburg, VA 23805

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful brick cape in Westover Hills Neighborhood next to Walnut Hills. You'll have your own private park in the backyard with dozens of boxwoods and azaleas. First floor offers a large living room with brick, wood burning fireplace, formal dining area, separate family room perfect for watching movies on the mounted 50" TV (TV conveys). Walk from the family room onto the large deck overlooking this beautiful back yard retreat. Also on the first floor are 2 very large bedrooms and a full updated bathroom. Enter the kitchen through the swing door and find a huge kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space, and a breakfast nook with views to the back yard. Upstairs is another spacious bedroom or rec room with a full bathroom and a ton of storage in the walk in attic. Roof and HVAC replaced in 2013, 50 year roof warranty conveys. Hot water tank replaced 2016, exterior painted 2016. Seller is offering $5,000 carpet/paint allowance PLUS up to $5,000 in buyers closing costs.

