Marshall men's soccer draws 3-3 against Coastal Carolina

 6 days ago

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Back at Hoops Family for the 2021 home-opener, the 7th-ranked Marshall men's soccer team played to a 3-3 draw against (RV) Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The Thundering Herd is now 1-1-1 while the Chanticleers move to 0-1-2. "Just disappointed that we gave up two quality points today in the standings," Herd head coach Chris Grassie said. "I feel like sometimes we are just going through the motions. Disappointed for the crowd, because we had a great crowd and they were really into it and we couldn't pull out the win for them. We need to be better."

