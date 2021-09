A death row prisoner in Texas was granted a last-minute stay of execution by the US Supreme Court Wednesday night after asking that his pastor be allowed to hold him as he is put to death by lethal injection. "The application for stay of execution of sentence of death ... is granted," the Supreme Court's ruling said. It gave no explanation, a practice which is common in emergency rulings. John Ramirez, 37, was scheduled to be executed Wednesday evening for stabbing a convenience store clerk to death during a 2004 robbery. Seth Kretzer, Ramirez' lawyer, petitioned the Supreme Court to halt the execution because the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) will not allow Ramirez' Baptist pastor, the Reverend Dana Moore, to hold him as he is executed or to pray aloud in the execution chamber.