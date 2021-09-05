CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Cold Open

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Cold Open. “Who is Rick without Morty?” That’s the tagline for this weekend’s Rick and Morty season 5 finale. However, the real question may be “Who is Morty without Rick?” Adult Swim has released the cold open for the two-part season finale, and it shows us another side of Morty’s adventures.

