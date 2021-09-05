CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troy, NY

Women's Soccer Ties Plattsburgh, 1-1

rpiathletics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY, N.Y. – Senior Whitney Wisnom scored the equalizing goal to help the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's soccer team to a 1-1 tie with Plattsburgh State University, on Saturday night at East Campus Stadium. With the draw, the Engineers move to 0-1-1 on the season, while the Cardinals are now 0-0-2. Following a scoreless opening half in which Plattsburgh outshot the hosts 10-3, a breakthrough came in the opening moments of the second.

rpiathletics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Averill Park, NY
Rensselaer, NY
Sports
Plattsburgh, NY
Education
City
Troy, NY
City
Watervliet, NY
Troy, NY
Education
City
Plattsburgh, NY
City
Rensselaer, NY
City
Carmel Hamlet, NY
Rensselaer, NY
Education
Troy, NY
Sports
Plattsburgh, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny New Paltz#Rpi#Engineers#Cardinals#Nh#Ny Catholic Central#Hillsborough#Ny Kennedy Catholic#Burlington#Suny New Paltz#Sage Colleges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden to GOP governors planning vaccine mandate lawsuits: 'Have at it'

President Biden on Friday dismissed arguments from Republicans that his administration’s new vaccine requirements amount to federal overreach and said some GOP governors are being “cavalier” with the health of their constituents. Asked about opponents vowing to challenge the new vaccination measures, Biden replied: “Have at it.”. “I am so...

Comments / 0

Community Policy