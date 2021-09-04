Charles Barkley Slams Unvaccinated Sports Stars, Calls Them “Selfish”
The round mound of rebound Charles Barkley again sounds off people who still choose to be unvaccinated. This time, he is calling out professional athletes. In July, Charles Barkley didn’t mince words when he called people still choosing not to get vaccinated “a**holes.” The outspoken basketball Hall-of-Famer who is vaccinated has now set his sights on sports stars. While guest-hosting “The Mike Missanelli Show” on Philadelphia’s 97.5, The Fanatic Barkley spoke about the athlete’s hesitancy to get the potentially life-saving shot.theboxhouston.com
Comments / 2