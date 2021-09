Each Major League Soccer matchday in 2021, the KeyBank Scouting Report will give you a snapshot of the Portland Timbers’ next opponent. On Friday, the Portland Timbers travel north to Canada to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place (7pm PT, FOX 12 PLUS). Due to the pandemic, it is the Timbers first trip to Canada since June 26, 2019 when they traveled to face Montreal Impact – now CF Montréal – and first time in British Columbia since they took on the Whitecaps on May 10, 2019.