Former Tehachapi Hospital building downtown slated for demolition

The former Tehachapi Hospital — a building that began serving the community more than 64 years ago — will soon meet the proverbial wrecking ball. Caroline Wasielewski, CEO of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, said this week that the building at 115 W. E St. will be coming down within the next few weeks. The district’s board of directors accepted a bid from the demolition firm IDR for $327,000 in February. Since then, Wasielewski said, asbestos remediation has been completed but a delay in disconnecting electrical service to the building has prevented taking it down. She expects that to be resolved soon.