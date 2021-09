Key Stats: 29 takedowns landed (3rd), 31.2% takedown accuracy (9th), 8 finishes (tied 1st) What It Means: Brunson is an explosive fighter who has learned to hone his athletic skills in the most efficient way, especially of late. He has heavy hands and tenacious wrestling, and as he’s learned to blend those skills with a patient approach, he has found plenty of success against the best middleweights. He can often walk opponents down because of the threat of his wrestling, and he does well to disguise shots with big punches or feint a takedown attempt and come over the top with a huge punch.